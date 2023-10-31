Ceera Investments LLC Sells 360 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.65. 399,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,190. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

