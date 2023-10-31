Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.
Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.62. 1,170,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
