Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.62. 1,170,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.59.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

