Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CHMI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 328,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,329. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $80.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.20%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.69%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

