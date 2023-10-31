Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 19,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $243,846. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Chewy has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.74 and a beta of 0.98.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
