Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 19,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $243,846. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Chewy has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

