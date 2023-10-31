Chia Price Tops $27.35 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $27.35 or 0.00079760 BTC on major exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $243.53 million and approximately $34.56 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,904,024 coins and its circulating supply is 8,904,432 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

