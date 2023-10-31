Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Chimerix had a return on equity of 72.53% and a net margin of 535.82%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Stock Performance

CMRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 72,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,504,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 44.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 892,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 107.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 708,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Chimerix by 676.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 540,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 471,253 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

