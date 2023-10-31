Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRXGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 653,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 258,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,474. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 535.82% and a return on equity of 72.53%. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.