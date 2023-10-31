Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 653,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 258,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,474. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 535.82% and a return on equity of 72.53%. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

