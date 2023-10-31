Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Tuesday. 225,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,742. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,337.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.