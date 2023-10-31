Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 48,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
NYSE:CLF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,480,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,884. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
