CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CMS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. 2,577,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

