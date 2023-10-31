CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CNA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 40,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNA Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $53,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.