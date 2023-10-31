Coin98 (C98) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.69 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Coin98 has a market cap of $113.34 million and $18.69 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003066 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009471 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,666,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

