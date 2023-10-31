Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.60

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colruyt Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

