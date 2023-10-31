Comparing BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% Progyny 5.15% 12.19% 8.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 77.06 -$18.50 million N/A N/A Progyny $786.91 million 3.74 $30.36 million $0.49 62.98

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioRestorative Therapies and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Progyny 0 1 7 0 2.88

Progyny has a consensus target price of $48.11, indicating a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.16, suggesting that its stock price is 6,016% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progyny beats BioRestorative Therapies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

