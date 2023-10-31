Compound (COMP) Price Hits $45.61

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $360.88 million and $48.65 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $45.61 or 0.00132067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,912,293 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,912,227.59673121 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.05050296 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $42,186,137.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

