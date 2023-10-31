COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COMSW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,922. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises.

