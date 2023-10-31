Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on November 17th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $13.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

