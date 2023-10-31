Contrasting Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Check has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -50.08% N/A -40.84% Sterling Check 0.34% 10.15% 5.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

80.9% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Sterling Check shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Sterling Check’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.82 -$2.38 million N/A N/A Sterling Check $738.88 million 1.46 $19.41 million $0.02 559.00

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Sterling Check, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Check 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sterling Check has a consensus target price of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 50.78%. Given Sterling Check’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Beyond Commerce on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce



Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sterling Check



Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

