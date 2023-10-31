Cormark Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$27.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.51.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

