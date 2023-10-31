Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on November 17th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $17.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $554.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $555.97 and a 200-day moving average of $535.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $159,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.