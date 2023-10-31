Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE COUR traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,184. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $50,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $47,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $50,796.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 673,636 shares of company stock worth $11,477,786. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

