CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,614. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
