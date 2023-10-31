CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,614. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

