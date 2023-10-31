Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. 621,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,907. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.