Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.38

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.38 and last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 37422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Crane Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 1,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Crane by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

