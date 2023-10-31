Cronos (CRO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.64 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $7.64 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

