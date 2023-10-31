Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.83 Per Share

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.79. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Crown Place VCT Price Performance
LON:CRWN opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.38) on Tuesday. Crown Place VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.60 ($0.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 0.12.
About Crown Place VCT
