Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.83 Per Share

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.79. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crown Place VCT Price Performance

LON:CRWN opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.38) on Tuesday. Crown Place VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.60 ($0.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 0.12.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

