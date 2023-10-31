Crypto International 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.07 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Crypto International token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $0.07 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.32931387 USD and is down -13.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

