Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 11.8% Higher

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.87. 334,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 979,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Cytokinetics's quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $404,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,668.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $404,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,833,760. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

