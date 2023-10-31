D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.84. 134,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.36 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.37.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

