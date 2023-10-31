D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 54,795 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 636.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 220,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 91,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.