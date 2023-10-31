D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. 20,644,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,127,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.