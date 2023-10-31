D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. 83,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,503. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
