D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,150 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.'s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom's revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

