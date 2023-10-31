D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. 161,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,490. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

