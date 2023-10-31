Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Dana by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dana by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Dana by 34.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Dana Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 2,208,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.46. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Dana’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

