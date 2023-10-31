Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,300 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 879,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 181,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $407.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.40 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 89,849 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,398,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

