Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 114,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Data Storage by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 8.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

DTST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,822. Data Storage has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Data Storage ( NASDAQ:DTST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

