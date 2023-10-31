Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Zenvia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenvia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Zenvia has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Zenvia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zenvia is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenvia has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30% Zenvia -28.15% -20.62% -10.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Zenvia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.00 -$9.71 million N/A N/A Zenvia $727.20 million 0.06 -$47.07 million ($0.96) -1.09

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zenvia.

Summary

Zenvia beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

