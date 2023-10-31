DataHighway Trading Down 7.1% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $27,307.42 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.32983918 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25,905.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

