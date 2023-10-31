Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dave Stock Up 15.3 %

DAVEW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Dave has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.