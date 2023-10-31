Decentralized Social Price Hits $8.83 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $92.97 million and $1.50 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.83 or 0.00025608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

