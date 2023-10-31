Decred Price Reaches $12.94 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.94 or 0.00037626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $201.87 million and $466,890.80 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00132169 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00023431 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015753 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002883 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000124 BTC.
About Decred
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,605,316 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.