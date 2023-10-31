DeepOnion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $212.60 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $212.60 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00132418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022931 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

