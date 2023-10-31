Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.23. The stock had a trading volume of 423,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,027. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.34. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

