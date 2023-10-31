DEI (DEI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.63

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $102.63 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00199029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011415 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

