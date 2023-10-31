Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,653.76

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00008766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $42.54 million and $10,653.76 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,619.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00198544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.25 or 0.00702662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00497116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00049943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00139698 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,016,208 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.