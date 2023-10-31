Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,387 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.36% of Digital Realty Trust worth $121,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.70. 454,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,368. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.