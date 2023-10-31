Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %
DCOMP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.
About Dime Community Bancshares
