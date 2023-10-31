Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

DCOMP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

