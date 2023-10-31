Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.