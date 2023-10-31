Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 820,500 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 294,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,027. The firm has a market cap of $766.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

